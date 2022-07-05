Covid memorial for the Borders

Jenny Smith, chief officer at Borders Care Voice.

Greenspace Scotland and Borders Care Voice are keen to encourage applications from single practitioners, partnerships, and collectives for the ‘Remembering Together’ project, which will work with local people to talk about how they have been affected by the pandemic.

During Phase 1 of the project, the appointed creative practitioner will engage with local communities to the end of 2022 to explore experiences and shape ideas for the Phase 2 memorial commission.

This initial phase will be supported with a £15k budget to work with individuals and community groups, and gain feedback from across the region to co-create three memorial proposals for a community vote.

The Scottish Government has attached funding of around £100k to each local authority area to realise the project based on the work of this initial first phase.

The final memorial commission in Phase 2 could include commemorative green spaces, public or digital artworks, sculpture, film, theatre, or music performance events.