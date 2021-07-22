Visiting restrictions still in place in NHS Borders hospitals

Borders General Hospital.

The local health authority says there are still significant pressures on hospitals, primary and community services and has kept the restrictions in place to keep patients, staff and visitors as safe as possible.

This decision will be regularly reviewed.

Susannah Flower, associate director of nursing and chief nurse of primary and community services at NHS Borders said: “This decision was not taken lightly as we appreciate the positive impact that support from loved ones can have on our patients’ wellbeing and recovery.

“At present, every patient in one of our hospitals can benefit from support and contact with at least one named person of their choosing. This increases to two named people for each patient whenever possible, for example in the ward environments which have enough space to allow additional visitors to physically distance from other patients and visitors.

“When in our buildings visitors are able to provide vital support to their loved one, including close contact such as hand holding, although we would remind visitors that it is important they continue to physically distance in communal areas, wear face coverings and frequently wash their hands when entering and leaving clinical areas.

“We would also strongly encourage visitors to carry out a rapid Lateral Flow Device (LFD) Covid-19 Test before coming to see their loved one. These tests are quick and easy to do, and can be obtained from your local pharmacy, by calling 119 or ordering online via NHS Inform.

“Visiting will continue to be by appointment only and visitors should contact the ward to arrange a time to visit. Anyone with questions about visiting arrangements should speak to the nurse in charge of the ward.