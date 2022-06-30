Hospital visiting restrictions to be eased from Monday

The Borders General Hospital at Melrose. Photo: Bill McBurnie.

All mental health inpatient areas will have open visiting with no time restriction, while all community hospitals and acute hospital inpatient areas will have open visiting between 2-7pm.

Women and children’s services (ward 15, ward 16, labour and Special Care Baby Unit) will be adopting a person-centred approach led by the patient and family.

A spokesperson for the local health board said: “In line with national guidance every patient can have two visitors at any one time. These visitors can be interchangeable meaning that a patient can choose to change who their visitors are if they wish (e.g. on Monday a patient’s sister and daughter could visit, then on Tuesday the patient’s sister and son could visit).

“Some areas may be able to accommodate multiple visits per day with up to two visitors each time (e.g. a patient’s mother and father could visit in the morning, followed by their husband and child in the afternoon).”

Director of Nursing, Midwifery and Allied Health Professionals, Sarah Horan, said: “We are delighted that all of our patients will soon benefit from open visiting when we ease the restrictions further on Monday.

“The importance of support from family members and loved ones to people in hospital cannot be overstated – it can have a positive impact on the nutrition, healing, recovery and overall quality of care of our patients. In addition to this, visiting brings comfort to both the person in hospital and their family, friends or carers.

“We continue to work hard to ensure appropriate infection prevention and control measures are in place to limit the spread of infections and viruses such as Covid-19. Please help us keep your loved ones and our staff as safe as possible by following our visiting guidance.”

Visitors are asked not to attend if they have Covid-19 symptoms.