Drop-in vaccine clinic

Open from 9.30am – 4.30pm, the clinic will deliver AstraZeneca and Pfizer vaccines to the following groups:

If you are 18 or over and have not had your first vaccination you can turn up without an appointment to get vaccinated. You can also turn up if you had your first dose before May 9, even if you have an appointment for your second dose.

You will receive the vaccination that is appropriate for your age and circumstances … everyone under 40 will receive the Pfizer vaccine.

Consultant in Public Health, Chris Allan, said: "We know that the vaccine is safe and has a positive impact on hospital admissions, reducing transmission and the severity of illness.