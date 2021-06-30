Drop-in vaccine clinic
In an attempt to get as many Borderers vaccinated as soon as possible, NHS Borders is running a drop-in clinic at the Border Events Centre in Kelso's Springwood Park on Saturday, July 3.
Open from 9.30am – 4.30pm, the clinic will deliver AstraZeneca and Pfizer vaccines to the following groups:
If you are 18 or over and have not had your first vaccination you can turn up without an appointment to get vaccinated. You can also turn up if you had your first dose before May 9, even if you have an appointment for your second dose.
You will receive the vaccination that is appropriate for your age and circumstances … everyone under 40 will receive the Pfizer vaccine.
Consultant in Public Health, Chris Allan, said: "We know that the vaccine is safe and has a positive impact on hospital admissions, reducing transmission and the severity of illness.
"So please protect yourself and your loved ones by coming forward to get vaccinated when it is your turn, including when it is time for your second dose to ensure that you have greater protection against Covid-19.”