Brakes put on £5000 grant for Cycling Without Age in Melrose

By Paul Kelly
Published 13th Sep 2025, 10:00 BST
A group in Melrose which is keen to start a Cycling Without Age Scotland project. (Pic: John Devlin)placeholder image
The brakes have been put on a £5,000 ticket to ride offer for older people in Melrose.

Cycling Without Age Scotland (CWAS) works nationwide, providing rides in pioneering e-bike trishaws that improve the mental and physical well-being of people of all ages, but predominantly the elderly.

Through this befriending experience, care home residents, those living alone and members of the local community can be brought together. Those who volunteer as riders also benefit.

The national charity is now supporting a group in Melrose which is keen to start a CWAS project to raise funds for their first trishaw.

Once they recruit and train pilots to ride the trishaw they will be able to offer rides free of charge in the community.

A contribution of £5,000 towards the overall costs of £10,800 was considered by members of Scottish Borders Council’s William Hill Trust sub-committee.

But although members were all persuaded as to the worthiness of the project it emerged that as Cycling Without Age was a national organisation the committee’s rules suggested they might not be able to legally support it.

It was agreed that a decision was deferred for legal advice to be sought on the issue.

