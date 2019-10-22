Borders GP Howard in running for national award

A rural Borders GP hailed as an unsung hero is in the running for a national award.

Howard Kennedy, a doctor at Newcastleton Health Centre for the last 25 years, has been named as one of the final four in his category at the 2019 Scottish Health Awards.

The winner will be revealed at Edinburgh Corn Exchange on Thursday, November 14.

The awards – run by the Daily Record, NHS Scotland and the Scottish Government – celebrate health workers willing to go above and beyond the call of duty for the benefit of their patients.

That’s a description that certainly applies to Dr Kennedy, according to Debbie Thomson, practice manager at the Moss Road centre.

She said: “He works all hours and is known to go in to see patients before work and wash and dress them so they feel dignified for people coming in. He sees patients after normal working hours rather than them worry until the next day.

“If a patient is palliative and wishes to die at home, he will work weekends and nights to look after them so they can have their wishes.

“We have a patient who is a recluse and he takes food bundles out to him so that he knows he is eating.

“I have never in all my career come across someone as dedicated to his patients.”

Dr Kennedy, 57, said: “Working in a small rural practice you do what you feel is needed and what is best for your patients, and if that means I go beyond what other people do, it is just doing what I think I have to do to get the best outcomes for everyone.”

Dr Kennedy, originally from Cumbria, studied medicine in Dundee, and Newcastleton was his first, and so far only, general practice post.

He added: “I always wanted to be a rural GP, and I came here, not expecting to be here for 25 years, to gain some experience and at some point I expected to move on, but Newcastleton kind of grows on you and I have been here ever since.”

He lives in the village with wife Libby and they have three children – Heather, a junior doctor in New Zealand; Morag, a dentist in Glasgow; and Ewan, an outdoor activities instructor.