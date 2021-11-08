This proposal is being undertaken by Stow Community Trust, a not for profit organisation made up of local people keen to see development of assets in the village and surrounding area for the common good.

The Trust recently completed the refurbishment of the derelict Station House to form a bistro and cycle hub for the community. The proposed pump track site, which is owned by Scottish Borders Council, is to the south of the main park in an area of rough ground adjacent to the bowling club which is to the west and the Mill Lade to the east.