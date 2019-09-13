BGH Avengers assemble at the Great North Run

A power of superheroes assembled at the start line at Newcastle on Sunday, raising money for a new bladder scanner for ward nine of the Borders General Hospital.

No less than 14 runners took part in this year’s Great North Run, in aid of the Friends of the BGH’s latest campaign.

Many of them were running dressed up as superheroes including Spiderman, Captain America and Wonder Woman.

This year’s team included Caroline Reid, Richard Sharp, Carly Raeburn, John Gallagher, Timothy Sporle, Ugo Mbaezue, Claire Griffiths, Claire Irvine, Claire Taddei, Kirsty Nicholson and Katie Smith.

They were joined by local fundraising group the Borders Barmy Army, many of who were running the Great North Run for

charity for the seventh time.

The BBA members – Lee Myers, Liam Myers, Kevin Traill, Jenny Rankine, Roddy Gladstone, and Matt Carter – supported the Friends runners throughout the campaign, including help and advice with training and fundraising.

A spokesperson for the Friends said: “We would like to extend a huge thank you to all our incredible runners and to everyone who has sponsored them so far. #

The Friends of the BGH is a local charity run by volunteers to raise funds for vital equipment and services for the hospital.

If anyone would like to get involved with the charity or fundraise for the hospital, wheye would love to hear from you – get in touch with the Friends of the BGH via their Facebook page.

If anyone would like to make a donation towards the bladder scanner, please visit www.justgiving.com/BBA2020.

Finally, if anyone would like to run the Great North Run in 2020, please contact the Friends to register your interest.