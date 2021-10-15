Army to help out at Borders General Hospital

Gareth Clinkscale, NHS Borders.

A military driver will also be providing transport for the squaddies, from Tuesday, October 19 until Wednesday, November 10.

The local health boards says the additional resource will enable it to increase the number of operations being carried out, with routine elective surgery gradually restarting over the coming weeks.

The soldiers will also help to reduce staffing pressures and long waits in the emergency department a t the Borders General Hospital, helping to “bridge the gap” while more Registered Nurses and healthcare support workers are recruited by the health board.

Director of acute services, Gareth Clinkscale, said: “We are delighted to welcome military colleagues in to support our hospital.

"These are challenging times for the health service and this extra provision of staff will make a real difference for both our patients and staff.

"Army personnel will help bridge the gap while we recruit more staff ahead of the winter months.

“Thanks to this additional support we will be increasing the number of operations that we can deliver.

"I would like to reassure the public that all of our patients are continuing to be clinically prioritised so that those in the most need are cared for first.”