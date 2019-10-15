Work now under way on early-years centre in Peebles

Work has started on building a £1.5m new early learning and childcare centre in Peebles.

Scottish Borders Council is constructing the new centre in the grounds of Priorsford Primary School to meet demand for the nationwide rollout of extra childcare hours now under way.

How a new early-years centre planned at Priorsford Primary School in Peebles would look.

By 2020, the Scottish Government aims to provide all youngsters aged three or four, plus some vulnerable two-year-olds, with 1,140 hours of free childcare, nearly double the amount parents were previously entitled to, so councils are having to prepare themselves to cope with that demand.

The new childcare facility at the Marmion Road school will cater for 95 children, with 15 spaces allocated for children aged two to three and 80 for those aged three to five.

A design statement, submitted in support of the original planning application by council architect Ray Cherry, reads: “Accessibility and inclusivity have been a key focus during the design development.

“The provision will be universally accessible and will offer a high-quality learning environment for the children and teaching staff.

“The proposal has been developed to meet current and future teaching with the primary focus being on teaching spaces that are flexible and adaptive to cater for a variety of needs and learning experiences.

“This is an exciting opportunity to raise the standard of early learning and childcare provision in Peebles.

“It will provide the required increase in provision as set by Scottish Government for 2020 and will offer an environment which is flexible, modern and meets the criteria set out by the professional education body and the Care Inspectorate.

“It aims to set a benchmark and act as a model nursery which sets the standard for future local educational developments.”

The new building, situated to the east of the school on land currently used for outdoor teaching, is set to open in August next year.

Council leader and Tweeddale East councillor Shona Haslam has welcomed the start of work on the facility, saying: “It is great news that the next phase of our early-years expansion programme has started in Peebles.

“The creation of the new facility for Priorsford Primary follows on from more than £4m invested in improving 15 schools in the Borders last summer.

“Making sure there are enough high-quality childcare and early learning places in the Borders is really important, not only for ensuring our young people get the best start in life but for allowing parents to be able to return to work sooner.

“The plans for Priorsford Primary look great and parents can find out more about them at scotborders.gov.uk/PriorsfordEYC”

While construction work is under way, there will be no parking at the school and parents are advised to make alternative arrangements to pick up and drop off their children.

Priorsford Primary was officially opened in 1973 and was extended in the 2000s to increase its capacity.

Currently, it has a roll of about 440 children, and an additional 60 children attend its nursery, 30 in the morning and 30 in the afternoon.

The Peebles early-years centre was one of two approved last week, the other, as reported in last Thursday’s Southern, being at St Ronan’s Primary School in Innerleithen.

It too will cost about £1.5m and cater for 95 children, and it’s also due to open next August.