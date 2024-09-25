Students flesh out novel with a gruesome trip to Edinburgh museum

​An unforgettable experience at Surgeons’ Hall Museums.

​Berwickshire High students faced a grim viewing of pickled human organs and archaic tools for hacking up body parts.

​As grisly as it sounds, the pupils loved it, as it was all part of an educational trip to The Surgeons’ Hall Museum where they were witnessed demonstrations of 19th century surgical procedures.

The S2 cohort have been studying the novel ‘Fleshmarket’, which is set in the 19th century Old Town of Edinburgh. The plot revolves around the horrors of body-snatching, poverty, the reality of the operating theatres of the surgical pioneers of the time, and the effects such surgery could have upon its victims.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily The Southern Reporter Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Southern Reporter, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rector Emma Dickson, said: “Despite living so near to Edinburgh, the vast majority of our students had never been to The Old Town and were eager to learn some of its dark secrets.”

Along with their English teachers, they explored the landmarks, alleyways, tenements and graveyards of the Old Town and its macabre past.

The heat of the day may have gone some way to replicating some of the smells the characters may have experienced but, fortunately, there were no cries of, “gardyloo!” or rats running over toes!

Ms Dickson continued: “There were some complaints about the number of steps but they did admit they were glad the weather was good, it was daylight and modern refuse collection habits were in evidence. Mr Huffman’s group even squired a number of Japanese tourists who were as interested to learn the dark secrets of Edinburgh as our students.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The group also came across 18th century costume-clad extras of Guillermo Del Toro's new Netflix production of Frankenstein, and their set on location at St Giles.

“The Surgeons’ Hall is definitely a worthy educational experience. Students were treated to a demonstration of artefacts, history and procedures featured in the novel itself in one of the actual locations described,” said Ms Dickson. “Their taste for the macabre seems to have been spiked by the, sometimes shocking, teaching exhibits found in jars of formaldehyde.

“The demonstrations of 19th century surgical equipment and procedures were clearly a hit and Blake enjoyed getting his arm amputated in the workshop! The feedback forms suggest they loved the sheer horror of reality.

“The S2 unanimously insisted this should be an annual occurrence as they now fully understand the settings, themes and characters of the novel. It has really brought it to life for them. Judging by the number who stated their favourite parts of the day were the exhibits, handling surgical equipment, we may have some budding medics on our hands.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“However, there may be some future historians or writers who lurked through Greyfriar’s Kirkyard. As long as they learned the obvious downfall of the talents of Burke and Hare and their fellow body snatchers then it was a day well spent.”