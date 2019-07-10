Reading can take your children to infinity and beyond this summer

Borders youngsters will be over the moon this summer, as they take on Live Borders’ Summer Reading Challenge.

The event runs for the duration of the summer holidays and is aimed at kids aged 4-11, and this year’s theme is ‘Space Chase’ in honour of the 50th anniversary of the first moon landing.The challenge is to read at least six library books over the summer.

Readers can keep a record of the books they read in a special “mission folder”.

Each time they finish a book, they head over to the library to collect a sticker and give the book a rating.

And continuing the out of this world theme, the kids will join a super space family, the Rockets, for a thrilling mission to track down books nabbed by mischievous aliens.

To sign up for the challenge, children can visit any Live Borders Libraries and Integrated Contact Centres to receive a registration card and mission folder.

Christine Johnston, community and engagement services officer at Live Borders, said: “The Summer Reading Challenge is the UK’s biggest free reading for pleasure event for children.

“It is run by the national charity The Reading Agency in partnership with the UK public library network and we are delighted to be part of this fantastic initiative for another year in the Borders.

“The aim of the challenge is to encourage children to read any six books of their choice from their library during the summer holidays.

“The challenge offers children and families an enjoyable activity in the six-week summer break from school when reading skills and confidence can dip, commonly known as the ‘summer slide’.

“Children receive special rewards each time they finish a book and there’s a certificate and medal for everyone who completes the challenge. Taking part in the Summer Reading Challenge is free and we have over 44,000 books to choose from in our libraries.”

There’s also a chance for preschoolers from the age of three to have a go at a “mini challenge”.