Principal party is in place to lead Tweedbank Fair

The youngsters set to lead this year’s Tweedbank Fair were picked in the town’s community centre on Friday night.

Tweedbank Lad and lass Cammie Chapman and Eilidh Milliken will be supported by first attendants Kyle Fitzgerald and Ranim Alahmad and second attendants Ellis Brotherston and Sophia Sulo.

They were selected from a box of 15 names by Tweedbank Primary headteacher Alyson Weir, carrying out that duty for the last time ahead of her retirement after nine years at the school.

Fair convenor Georgina Boggs said; “Tweedbank Fair Committee and the local community are looking forward to supporting our principal party and their families during this fantastic week.

“Thanks must also go to 2018 Principal Party for carrying out their duties and for being part of Picking Night.

“We would also like to thanks Mrs Weir for her support over the last 9 years as Head Mistress and wish her well in her retirement.”

This year’s fair week runs from Saturday, May 25, to Saturday, June 1.