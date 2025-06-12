Peebles High School trip is saved by local businesses

Cullen Kilshaw was one of the businesses to help with transport costs.

Local businesses came to the rescue of a Borders secondary school hit with huge transportation costs for an S1 residential trip – and no funds to pay them.​

The future of Peebles High’s trip had been thrown into doubt after the school’s original transport provider cancelled at short notice, resulting in an unexpected rise of £2,200 in coach hire costs.

With school budgets already under pressure, staff reached out to the local community in the hope of securing urgent support. Cullen Kilshaw, together with two additional local businesses, responded quickly and generously to ensure that all 150 pupils could still attend.

​Their timely support helped cover a last-minute shortfall in transport funding, ensuring that the full year group was able to benefit from the week-long residential experience.

Held in North Wales, the five-day residential offered S1 pupils the chance to take part in a diverse range of outdoor activities such as climbing, abseiling, gorge walking and canoeing, many for the first time. These experiences are designed to challenge young people physically and mentally, promoting teamwork, leadership, and confidence. As pupils stepped outside their comfort zones, many discovered new strengths in themselves and one another.

Ross Kilshaw, managing partner at Cullen Kilshaw, said: “Opportunities like the S1 residential trip go far beyond the classroom. They equip young people with confidence and life skills that are essential for their future. We recognise that many schools are being asked to deliver more with fewer resources, and we’re proud to have played a part in making sure this valuable experience went ahead.”

For pupil Sebastian Bennett, the experience of supporting and relying on classmates during a physically demanding activity was especially memorable.

“I really enjoyed trying something new. Gorge walking was really fun, and was a great exercise for team building. We had to climb up waterfalls and help each other to not fall.”

The impact of the trip was evident in the stories and reflections shared by pupils on their return. Activities such as rock climbing pushed individuals to face their fears head-on, with pupils supporting each other throughout. The sense of encouragement, perseverance, and mutual respect developed over the week will, staff believe, benefit the young people far beyond the school gates.

James McKean described how the experience had changed his mindset: “The rock climbing at residential showed me that you will never learn anything if you don’t try, so try everything, even if it scares you.”

Despite occasional challenging weather conditions, pupils remained in good spirits and made the most of every opportunity. One of the toughest moments came during a group hike, when wind and heavy rain set in but the mood remained optimistic, and the rewards were clear at the summit.

Ella Campbell shared her experience of overcoming the elements: “During the thunder and rain of our hike I learned that when you get to the top the wind will be fun. It’s worth it no matter the weather.”

The staff accompanying the trip observed the transformation in pupils over the course of the week – both individually and as a group.

Moira Irvine, a teacher at Peebles High School, said: “It was amazing to see so many pupils challenge themselves and feel a great sense of achievement, all thanks to the support of each other and the local companies who got us there.”