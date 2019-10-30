Past Jedburgh Grammar pupils invited to bid farewell to old school

Past and present students of Jedburgh Grammar are being invited to say farewell to their old school before it closes next year.

The school buildings, at the Pleasance, will be left redundant once the new £32m intergenerational Jedburgh Grammar Campus opens to pupils at Hartrigge Park on April 21, 2020.

Before that, though, former pupils and townsfolk are being invited on a trip down memory lane.

The school will be open for tours of the current buildings and to view memorabilia shared by former pupils and staff on Friday, November 1, and Saturday, November 2.

Refreshments will be available.

Headteacher Susan Oliver said: “The farewell events were very well attended at Parkside Primary School before it closed, so we are keen to do something similar for the grammar.

“We are conscious that after Christmas, we are going to be very busy with exams and preparing the move, so we will be opening the doors to townsfolk in November.

“Historian and former teacher Chris Veitch will be giving talks on the history of education in Jedburgh and there will be displays. Any memorabilia that people wish to add would be most welcome.”

The school will be open between 7pm and 9pm on the Friday evening and 10am to 1pm the following day.

Meanwhile, plans for the opening of the new school are also well under way and look set to include performances by the town’s bands, a rendition of the near-forgotten Jedburgh Grammar Song and a host of other commemorative events on the day.