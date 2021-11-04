Parents urged to enrol eligible children online

Councillor Carol Hamilton, executive member for children and young people

Parents of any child who is five years of age before February 28, 2023 should complete the online application form which will be available at: www.scotborders.gov.uk/schoolenrolment from November 15.

They will need to have electronic copies of their child’s birth certificate and proof of address available to upload, along with their application. They should then make contact with their local primary school to confirm the application has been made.

Parents of a child whose fifth birthday falls between August 18, 2022 and February 28, 2023 have the right to defer their child’s entry to primary school. Applications for deferred entry should be discussed with the head teacher or early learning and childcare setting manager.

Any parent intending to make a placement request for their child at a school other than their local catchment school should enrol with their local school in the normal way using the online form. This will ensure a place is reserved for them in the event that the placement request is unsuccessful.

They should also contact their preferred school and complete the online placement request form at the same link.

Councillor Carol Hamilton, executive member for children and young people, said: “The online process is one that was introduced as part of our response to the pandemic and we hope parents continue to find helpful and straightforward.

“I wish all our young learners all the very best as they make this important transition.

"They can do so in the knowledge that every effort will be made to ensure it is a positive experience for both them and their families.”

Children who are moving from primary to secondary school in August 2022 will receive details of the local catchment school from their current primary school.