Kelso nursery is a ‘class act’, says inspector

Morebattle Primary School

A representative of the Care Inspectorate visited Morebottle Primary School Nursery on November 23 last year, and a report has just been published on the watchdog’s website

It paints a highly positive picture of the care the children at the Main Street nursery receive.

It found that children “experienced warm, caring and nurturing interactions from staff” and benefited from “high quality” play experiences with regular physical exercise and daily access to outdoors.

The school received the second top rating for the quality of care, playing and learning, which was ranked “very good”.

The staff team was also rated “very good” and setting and leadership both received “good” ratings.