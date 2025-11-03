International musicians play to Kelso Schools

All hands up!

Last Friday, on the morning of the latest Kelso Music Society evening concert, 120 pupils, P5s and P6s from all the local Kelso primary schools, assembled in the Old Parish Church for their own concert.

The rural schools of Ednam, Morebattle, Yeltholm, and Sprouston, plus the two town schools of Broomlands & Edenside assembled in the Old Parish Church for their own memorable concert from the Trio Archai which comprises violin, cello and piano. These are young international musicians based in Switzerland on tour in the UK.

The trio started by introducing themselves and their instruments and then ran a quiz; Guess the Tune, when they played music from some films. The hands shot up! Every time. Within two notes being played. Such enthusiasm!

Having drawn the young people into their classical sound-world, they played some more challenging classical items including Saint Saens’ Swan, which was beautiful and a whole scherzo movement by Brahms. The children sat enthralled.

Packed Church

Then came a special moment when the musicians introduced a Beethoven movement as being Beethoven having a bit of a laugh.

One youngers called out “Can WE laugh?” To which violinist Ayla said “Yes you can clap if you like!” Well that started a magical performance with Ayla spontaneously reacting to the clapping, directing, via her body language, the clapping stopping and starting as the emotion of the music changed from dance to lyrical and back. The trio were amazed that the young audience was truly engaged with Beethoven’s emotions. Very special!

This felt a very worthwhile event, and was most likely enhanced by local professional musicians from KMS, Lis Dooner and Stephen Tees, who always go into each school during the previous week to prepare the children for the experience of a live event that they had never experienced before.

More information can be found at kelsomusicsociety.com