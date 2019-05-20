Heriot primary pupils sleeping at school in aid of charity

Heriot youngsters are voluntarily spending part of their weekend at school in a bid to raise awareness of homelessness this weekend.

Youngster from primaries four to seven will sleep in the school hall on Friday night in support of homelessness charity Social Bite.

The youngsters were recently crowned champions of an online maths contest, run by Sumdog and Social Bite and, inspired by a presentation from the representatives who handed over their trophy, have decided to organise their own fundraiser for the charity.

Children, staff and the after school club at Heriot Primary School have organised the event which will see youngsters set up camp in the school hall from 7pm this Friday.

Pupils will pay to take part, and the programme for the night includes rounders, den building and other outdoor games early on. After dark, there’ll be hot chocolate and snack, movies and games before a midnight snack, hide and seek with torches, star Gazing and breakfast the following morning.

Money raised will be split between the school and Social Bite.