Headteacher confirmed as voting on Jedburgh’s new school name continues

The headteacher who will oversee Jedburgh’s new school has been appointed by Scottish Borders Council.

Susan Oliver, current head teacher at Jedburgh Grammar School, will take the lead role at the new £32m all-age school when it opens in March.

The Hartigge Park facility, will replace the town’s Jedburgh Grammar School and Parkside and Howdenburn primaries.

A spokesperson for Scottish Borders Council said: “Our congratulations go to Susan on her appointment as she builds on the excellent work she has done at the grammar school to prepare with her wider staff team for the transition to the new provision next year.

“Part of those preparations include the merger of Parkside with Howdenburn from August, with all P1-5 pupils being educated in Howdenburn while P6-7 move to the Grammar School.

“Morag McCreadie will be responsible for all primary provision at Howdenburn, Jedburgh Grammar and Ancrum Primary, and we would like to thank her for taking on the additional responsibility.

“Our thanks also go to Claire Turnbull for her strong leadership and ongoing commitment to the children and families of Parkside and Ancrum primaries over the last two years.”

Jedburgh residents have until June 30, to vote for a name for the 700-pupil campus and can do so on the council’s website.

Facilities open to the public in the campus will include: library, cafe, drop-in area, rural skills area, 2G and 3G sports pitches, a multi-use games area, 100m running track and external changing pavilion.

Voting is open until Sunday, June 30 and the online survey can be found at: https://scotborders.citizenspace.com/children-and-young-people/jedburghcampusname/consultation/