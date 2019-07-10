Gala pupils draw praise with art project

Pupils from primary schools in Galashiels tasked with showing how much they love living in the Borders by decorating the hoarding of a building site in the town did so well they have won an award.

Their colourful artwork – designed and painted by pupils from Clovenfords, Burgh, St Peter’s, St Margaret’s, Stow, Tweedbank and Langlee primaries – which surrounds Eildon Housing’s development in Huddersfield Street, was chosen as one of the winners of the 2019 Ivor Goodsite Hoarding Competition.

Pupils from Clovenfords School are pictured with competition mascot Ivor Goodsite after winning an award for their work on the Galashiels site.

Eildon’s community benefits officer Alison Lowrie said: “I am so pleased for all the children that took part.

“It has been a brilliant multi-school project with whole schools getting involved, from planning and designing to painting the amazing artwork.

“There was fierce competition with 83 entries from across the UK and Ireland, so for our site to be one of the winners is absolutely fantastic.

“What talented future artists we have in the Borders.”

The winning hoarding.