Dragon picture earns national award for Melrose five-year-old Sholto

Seeing red has put a Melrose youngster in the frame for a national award.

Sholto Key, a pupil at the town’s St Mary’s School, has won a special merit prize in this year’s National Galleries of Scotland art competition for schools.

Melrose's Sholto Key with his picture. Photo: Neil Hanna

The five-year-old’s picture of a red dragon was among more than 8,600 entries for the contest, now in its 16th year.

“We loved seeing all the children’s artwork and especially enjoyed seeing Sholto’s painting on display,” said his mum Viv.

“We had a memorable day and, at the tender age of five, Sholto has no idea how special it will be in adulthood to say he has exhibited at the National Galleries of Scotland.”

Sholto’s painting and other winning entries were on display at the National Gallery of Modern Art in Edinburgh from June to September this year, are currently on show at the Glasgow Royal Concert Hall, until January 2, and can be seen at the Borders General Hospital at Melrose from January 8 to April 30.

Sholto was presented with his prize by Suzie Huggins, director of science at Edinburgh’s Royal Botanic Garden.

Debbie Wood, head of art at the Abbey Park school, added: “As a teacher, I always enjoy this competition.

“The themes are always stimulating and allow for lots of creative thinking from the children.”