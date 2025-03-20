​Borders pupils toast win from wine bottles!

​Eco Sipp with Co-chair of Young Enterprise Borders Lara McGowan.

​​Berwickshire pupils carrying wine bottles into their school weren’t doing so to create a drunken rebellion –but there certainly was a cause for celebration.

​​For Eco Sipp from Earlston High School wowed the judges at the Young Enterprise Borders Company Programme final with their creation of upcycled drinking glasses made from old wine bottles!

Thirty-nine budding young entrepreneurs worked in groups, launching and running their own businesses over the 2024 to 2025 academic year.

The final, judged by local business owners and intrapreneurs, included three core elements: a written report, an interview, and a presentation.

The YE Company Programme is the ultimate learning-by-doing experience, as students have the opportunity to start and run their own businesses. All students must undertake at least one role within the company, such as the Managing Director or the Sales Director, helping them gain a valuable understanding of business.

Lara McGowan, Co-chair of the Borders Young Enterprise Local Area Team, said: “We're delighted to mark another successful year of the company programme. It's been inspiring to see our participants grow and develop over the past year.”

The young people were supported through their entrepreneurial journey by a business mentor who offered advice, drawing from their own experiences in the world of enterprise and helping deliver training sessions.

This year's Borders programme saw the addition of a new category - Managing Director of the Year, judged by local business owner Emily McGowan.

Emily said: “All of the candidates demonstrated excellent leadership skills, and a real appreciation of what it takes to lead a company. The standard was very high and selecting an overall winner was not easy.”

Judge and supporter Kevin Greenfield from DYW Borders said: “Once again, showing support for such a valuable initiative is fantastic. Each year, observing how the programme equips young people with essential employability skills, from teamwork to conducting themselves in interviews, is truly rewarding. These skills are invaluable assets, laying a solid foundation for their careers after school.”

Lara McGowan added: “As we came together today, it was fantastic to witness the team's enthusiasm and pride shine through in their presentations. There's no doubt we have some talented and ambitious future entrepreneurs to keep an eye on!”

Winner of the Borders Company of the Year, Eco Sipp, said their wine bottle project was aimed to inspire people to recycle household waste by transforming it into new products, giving these items a new lease of life. The team's dedication to the programme and their professionalism impressed the judges, earning them well-deserved recognition.

Caleb Hodgkinson from Eco Sipp, said: “Winning this award is an incredible achievement, and we’re absolutely delighted. The experience has been challenging at times, but it’s pushed us to develop new skills, think creatively, and work together as a team.

“We’ve all grown in confidence throughout the process, and it’s been amazing to see our hard work pay off. We’re really grateful for the opportunity and excited to see where we can go from here.”

The Young Enterprise Borders Company Programme Celebration was supported by South of Scotland Enterprise and DYW Borders.

The 2024/25 category winners:

Best Report 2024/2025: Border Views

Best Interview 2024/2025: Eco Sipp

Best Presentation 2024/2025: Eco Sipp

Borders Company of the Year 2024/2025: Eco Sipp

Managing Director 2024/2025: Alisa Renton, Border Views