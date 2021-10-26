Borders high schools go to the top of the class

Selkirk pupils at work on their ipads.

This internationally acclaimed accreditation has been awarded to both schools in recognition of the way they are using technology to deliver learning to young people through Scottish Borders Council’s Inspire Learning programme.

The scheme really came into its own during the two Covid-19 lockdowns, with teachers being able to keep in touch with students and ensure they had work to complete while being at home.

Apple Distinguished Schools are centres of innovation, leadership, and educational excellence, that use Apple technology to connect students to the world, fuel creativity, deepen collaboration, and make learning personal.

Councillor Carol Hamilton, the local authority’s executive member for children and young people, said: "I want to congratulate everyone at Selkirk and Kelso high schools.

"Their recognition as Apple Distinguished Schools highlights their successes in creating innovative and compelling learning environments that engage students and provide tangible evidence of academic achievement.

“They have been given this prestigious recognition due the hard work of the staff and pupils at both schools and their willingness to embrace new ways of working using technology.

“This has, of course, been delivered through our award-winning Inspire Learning programme which has transformed the way we teach and learn in the Borders.

“Inspire has become embedded at the heart of what learning and teaching looks like in the Borders.

"Its ambitions were clear and direct: to raise attainment, support equity and inclusion, and help prepare pupils for a digital future.

"We strongly believe the programme will ensure our young people are well-placed for the future in terms of skills and employability, and we are confident it can lead to even more people seeing the Borders as an attractive place to live and work.”