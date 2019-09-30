Borders College students celebrate graduation success

Having taken the summer to bask in the glory of exam success, Borders College students were reunited on Friday to make their achievements official at an annual graduation ceremony.

More than 160 graduates gathered at the Borders Events Centre in Kelso’s Springwood Park for this year’s ceremony, where they donned their robes to collect their education awards from college principal Angela Cox.

She congratulated each graudate, encouraged them to reflect on their studies and urged them to be resilient in whatever they do.

See all our photos from the day in our gallery here: https://www.thesouthernreporter.co.uk/education/in-pictures-borders-college-graduates-celebrate-at-ceremony-1-5014606

After the formal proceedings award winners and former students celebrated with family and posed for photos in the selfie booth.

Ms Cox also presented this year’s honrary fellowship to Hawick’s Nick Bannerman, managing director of knitwear firm Johnstons of Elgin.

She also handed out the annual special awards as follows: Exceptional achievement award - Rhys Boni of Jedburgh; Best higher education student - Rachael McIntosh, of Edinburgh; Special recognition award - lecturer Dave Black of St Boswells; Workbased learning award - Charlie Blance, of Perth; Best access student - Duncan Connor Murray, or Earlston: Stuart Wilkie memorial trophy - David James Manuel, or Kelso; Scottish motor trade apprentice of the year award - Gina Walker, of Duns.