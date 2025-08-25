Borders College launches its vision for the future – Vision 2030

​Borders College has launched its key strategic plan, Vision 2030, which outlines its ambitions for the next five years.

Sign up to our daily The Southern Reporter Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Southern Reporter, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The publication, created following feedback from students, staff and stakeholders, included input from public bodies and the private sector.

Rooted in the rich heritage of the Scottish Borders, Vision 2030 is shaped by a bold ambition to drive a successful future for learners and businesses across the region. At the same time, it acknowledges that the College’s impact must extend far beyond regional boundaries, delivering meaningful and lasting change more widely.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Pete Smith, Borders College Principal and CEO, said: “Borders College’s ‘Vision 2030 – Your College, Your Future’ sets out a bold, inclusive, and ambitious roadmap for transforming learning, driving economic growth, and enriching the Scottish Borders region over the next five years.

Borders College has set out its vision and ambitions for the future. (Pic: Borders College)

“This vision reaffirms the College’s role as a central, independent anchor institution, delivering high-quality education and skills development across a diverse and largely rural area.

“At the heart of Vision 2030 is the ambition for Borders College to become the first-choice destination for learners of all ages and backgrounds in the region.

“The College is committed to delivering a best-in-class learning experience that provides learners with the skills, knowledge, and confidence to make a positive contribution to their communities and thrive in a global economy.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Commenting on the Vision 2030 plan, Chair of the Regional Board, Ray McCowan, added: “Borders College is proud to serve a region that’s a fantastic place to live, work, and study.

Ray McCowan (left), chair of Borders College's Regional Board, and Pete Smith, Borders College Principal and CEO.

“Our ambition is to offer the highest quality learning experiences, supporting local learners and welcoming students from out with the Borders attracted to the college by its reputation for teaching excellence, student satisfaction and positive student destinations.

“With expert staff, modern learning environments, and a strong commitment to inclusion and innovation, we’re equipping students with the skills they need to thrive locally and globally."

Vision 2030 is available to read and download from the Borders College website: www.borderscollege.ac.uk/vision2030.