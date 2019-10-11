£8,000 grant will help deliver both flower power and food for thought in Earlston

Gardening enthusiasts young and old in Earlston are celebrating after landing an £8,000-plus grant set to help them deliver both flower power and food for thought.

Earlston Community Council has been handed that grant by the National Lottery’s Awards for All fund to pay for the further development of the community garden in the grounds of the town’s East End high school.

The community council – working together with Earlston in Bloom, youth group Beyond Earlston and staff and pupils at the school – will spend that money on equipment and to fund intergenerational projects to produce flowers, fruit and vegetables for townsfolk at the garden.

Beyond Earlston’s Susan Laws has welcomed the lottery grant, saying: “It’s fantastic, and we’ll be able to help with digging, planting, clearing and propagating in our own unique outdoor space.

“The young people already have plans for a bee-friendly section of the garden to help with local biodiversity.”

Sheila Gibb, chairperson of the community council, added: “We only established Earlston in Bloom less than a year ago as part of the Earlston community action plan, so to see its work across the community being recognised and rewarded with this grant is very gratifying.

“It’s a great start for the long-term success of the group.”

A series of courses and open days are planned at the garden to encourage townsfolk to find out more about getting involved or benefiting from its produce.