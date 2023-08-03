News you can trust since 1855
Working hunter wins at Kelso show

Despite the changeable weather forecast, crowds flocked to the Border Union Showground over the weekend for the annual show.
By Kevin Janiak
Published 3rd Aug 2023, 10:13 BST- 1 min read

They were fairly lucky with the weather, too, with just the odd shower to cope with on the big public day on Saturday, which culminated in the Champion of Champions parade.

Judge Robin Bell picked the working hunter winner, Tredragon, with owner and rider Gillian McCowan, from Horncliffe in Berwick, as the star of the show.

Asked how it felt to be supreme champion, she said: “It’s fine, thanks.”

Gillian McCowan of Berwick on Tredragon, winner of the Champion of Champions title. All photos: Brian Sutherland Media.Gillian McCowan of Berwick on Tredragon, winner of the Champion of Champions title. All photos: Brian Sutherland Media.
Gillian McCowan of Berwick on Tredragon, winner of the Champion of Champions title. All photos: Brian Sutherland Media.
She added that she had previously won the title with two other horses.

Taking the Reserve Champion prize was Alistair Warden from Skellfill Farm near Hawick, with his cracking Suffolk Sheep.

He said: “This is our first ever win at the Border Union.

"It’s absolutely tremendous … it’s one of those feelings you can’t express.

Alistair Warden from Skellfill Farm, with his Suffolk Sheep, won reserve Champion of Champions.Alistair Warden from Skellfill Farm, with his Suffolk Sheep, won reserve Champion of Champions.
Alistair Warden from Skellfill Farm, with his Suffolk Sheep, won reserve Champion of Champions.

"It’s better telt than dealt, as we say in Hawick.

"We’ve had Suffolks for 30 years and this is the best ever. We don’t do a lot of shows, but we try to support the local shows and it’s certainly paid off."

So did the sheep have a name? “No,” said Alistair, “but it will after today!”

Undoubtedly the cutest entry in the line-up was Tony, a gorgeous wee white Netherland Dwarf rabbit, who successfully won best rabbit in show for the second year running.

His human handlers, Glenna Ford and Zoe Williams, said they were over the moon.

Glenna said: “He was best rabbit in show last year, and he’s done it all over again.”

