Rams back under cover at Kelso

The Ram Sales makes a positive return this year.

Friday, September 9, will again see the Kelso Ram Sales staged at Springwood Park in Kelso, home of the Borders Union Agricultural Society.

This internationally-renowned sale has been held in the town since 1838 and continues to be the country’s premier sale of rams.

With 15 rings, this important event has again been received with enthusiasm by consignors and buyers, old and new, and always generates a buzz in the farming community across the UK.

Dan Withall, executive director of the Border Union Agricultural Society, said: “We are delighted to be presenting this year’s sale, back under the cover of the marquees for 2022. We have already had enquiries from across the country and expect healthy entries for this year.

“The whole region benefits from the Kelso Ram Sales with its commercial importance recognised across the Scottish Borders and North Northumberland.”

Peter Douglas, chairman of Border Union Agricultural Society, added: “2021 was a tremendous success with new record averages and a record price for a Texel shearing ram. We are pleased to be back under cover in 2022 and expecting a large entry book for this year’s event. So much of the national focus is increasingly concerned with sustainable resource and Kelso Ram Sales represent a fine example of that industry, and the importance of heritage and pedigree. We expect a busy and productive year.”

After the show’s cancellation in 2020 it enjoyed a successful return last year with more than 4,200 entries and the sale of breeds such as Whitefaced Woodlands and North Country Cheviots, as well as Suffolks and Texels. In total there were 20 breeds in 15 different rings.