Two Thirds of Residents in Scotland Are Held Back by Poor Broadband

New research has revealed the true impact of poor broadband on households in Scotland, with two thirds of residents (66%) admitting they can’t complete simple tasks due to their poor internet connection.

The study, which was conducted by Trooli, shows that slow internet connections are also having an impact on Scots’ working lives, with hundreds of thousands claiming they can’t work from home due to their internet speed.

As a result, over a quarter (28%) of residents in Scotland now view ultrafast broadband as an essential requirement the next time they move house. 6% even say they’ve considered moving just to get better broadband.

With an average UK download speed of 69.4Mbps, it’s easy to see why Scots are getting frustrated with their internet connection. According to Which?, any household that requires ‘a good number’ of smart devices connected to the internet needs internet speeds of more than 100Mbps, almost twice the current national average.

To help tackle this challenge, Trooli, which provides full fibre broadband to areas across Scotland, has launched its new ultrafast Pro package, capable of reaching speeds as fast as 2Gbps (2,000Mbps).

Andy Conibere, CEO of Trooli, comments: “The majority of Scots now rely on a fast, dependable internet connection in their day-to-day life. Yet, slow speeds caused by outdated infrastructure are still holding millions of residents in Scotland back.

“Thankfully, providers like Trooli are now able to offer speeds of up to 2Gbps, meaning households will benefit from an internet connection 28 times faster than the UK average and can go about their day without needing to worry about laggy Zoom calls or buffering TV programmes. These new, ultrafast services allow everyone to achieve their potential, whether that’s working from home, staying connected with friends, streaming entertainment – or all three of these things all at once.”