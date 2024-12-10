Tripping the light fantastic at Borders care home

Lighting up time got a whole new meaning at Wilton Place as the whole home came together to see the Christmas lights being switched on this Christmas.

Staff and residents at Barchester’s Wilton Place care home, in Wilton, got in the Christmas spirit by gathering in the home’s garden for the occasion.

There was mulled wine, hot chocolate and mince pies all prepared by head chef, Hayley Dibden to keep everyone warm, along with some lovely carol singing. The Christmas tree and all the lights looked amazing when the home’s General Manager, Antoinette Roberts, flicked the switch for the big reveal.

Antoinette said: “We absolutely love Christmas here at Wilton Place, it is such a special time and we all love decorating the home and having a lovely big tree. I’d like to say a huge thank you to In Excess Garden Centre who kindly donated the Christmas tree and a set of sparkly lights.”

