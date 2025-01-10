Sledging slope is safe in Peebles park – councillors assure townsfolk

Families sledging at the popular slope in Haylodge Park.

'Out-of-towners' criticisms addressed.

A popular sledging slope and picnic area in a Peebles park will not form part of a wildflower planting project, councillors have assured concerned townsfolk while also addressing implied personal criticism for being “out-of-towners”.

Members of Scottish Borders Council’s Peebles Common Good Fund Sub-Committee have sought to clarify misinformation that either area in Haylodge Park would be lost as part of the work.

Objections were also raised at comments made suggesting that Tweeddale elected representatives do not fully understand the impact of the planting because only one of the six councillors live in Peebles.

Members meeting on Thursday, January 9, considered a statement from John Falla, of Floral Peebles, which referenced a meeting with the Common Good Fund Sub-Committee in the park.

It stated: “There were concerns as to decision-makers living out of town. We realise that Scottish Law dictates who runs our Common Good .

“On Saturday we had our first fall of snow. The slope had a large crowd of happy children screaming and laughing. Apart from one councillor, the Common Good Committee live out of town and hence would not have experienced the fun.”

It was a reference which was objected to by Councillor Marshall Douglas, SNP for Tweeddale East, who said: “We have to make it very clear that the sledging slope won’t be used for wildflower planting and nor the area underneath which is used for picnics.

“We have to make it very clear that we are not touching that part of the town.

“I would also take great offence at some of the comments within John Falla’s report about councillors not living in Peebles, I think that is an absolute nonsense.

“Councillors for the Scottish Borders represent large areas of which individual towns are only part of that area.

“To state that people don’t know about the sledging because they don’t live in Peebles is absolute nonsense.

“Personally my wife was born in Peebles, so it makes no odds that I don’t actually live there, the family is very much connected there.”

Mr Douglas’s view was echoed by Tweeddale West SNP councillor Viv Thomson, who added: “It’s been said at other meetings as-well and I just thought there is no thought given to our young people who come from all over Tweeddale to the High School, on how they feel about not being included as part of the town.”

“We are a tourist town and we have to be careful about some of those statements,” added Councillor Julie Pirone, Conservative for Tweeddale East.

She continued: “As councillors we have got thick skins, we are used to it, but you are giving the impression, particularly when it appears in the media, to people who come and visit and shop and spend that actually maybe we don’t want you to come here and we need to be careful about that.

“We all have to some kind of connections to Peebles, I suspect, but we don’t talk about it, we just get on with it.”