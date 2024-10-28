Sight loss sufferers invited to online information event

By James Crawley
Contributor
Published 28th Oct 2024, 01:14 BST
Updated 28th Oct 2024, 14:14 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
People living with the biggest cause of sight loss have been invited to an online talk to find out the latest around macular services and research taking place across Scotland.

The Macular Society, the UK’s leading sight loss charity, will host its Research and Information Event on Wednesday, 30 October between 10.30am-12pm.

Baljean Dhillon, Professor of Clinical Ophthalmology at the University of Edinburgh will be among the speakers, including Visibility Scotland CEO Laura Walker. A Scottish patient will be giving their first-hand account of treatment and life with macular disease, as well as local figures from the Macular Society’s regional team, among others.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The guest speakers will be diving into the world of macular disease research, following new treatments which have become available, although there remains not cure. Attendees will also here about the impact of emotional and practical support offered to people with sight loss.

Eye-specialist scientists carry out their investigations using a microscope in the lab. Find out more about the macular disease research taking place at this week's online talk.Eye-specialist scientists carry out their investigations using a microscope in the lab. Find out more about the macular disease research taking place at this week's online talk.
Eye-specialist scientists carry out their investigations using a microscope in the lab. Find out more about the macular disease research taking place at this week's online talk.

The online event will take place via Zoom. For more information or to book your place, please contact the Macular Society’s Groups Admin team on 01264 560 259 or email [email protected]

Nearly 1.5 million people are currently affected by a form of macular disease in the UK with a large proportion at risk of losing their central vision. The disease can have a devastating effect on people’s lives, leaving them unable to drive, read or see faces. Many people affected describe losing their sight as being similar to bereavement. There is still no cure and most types of the disease are not treatable. Age-related macular degeneration (AMD) is the most common form of macular disease, affecting more than 700,000 people, usually over the age of 50.

For general information on macular disease, call the Macular Society on 0300 3030 111 or email [email protected]

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Macular Society services in Scotland are funded by the RS Macdonald Charitable Trust and The National Lottery Community Fund Scotland, and we thank those who have made it possible for people to access help and support.

Related topics:PeopleScotland
News you can trust since 1855
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice