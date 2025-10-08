Red squirrel conservation breakthrough praised as pioneering new charity joins bid to safeguard the future for the south of Scotland's red squirrels

South of Scotland members of the Red Squirrel Recovery Network today welcomed a scientific breakthrough in the production of contraceptives for grey squirrels – a landmark moment for the National Lottery-funded Network’s bid to address critical threats to one of Scotland’s top five wildlife species. The news marks the start of Red Squirrel Awareness Week (6th to 12th of October) and comes as the pioneering charity Restoring Upland Nature (RUN - the new home of the South of Scotland Golden Eagle Project) was revealed as the latest organisation to join the cross-border Network.

. RUN will work alongside the Galloway and Southern Ayrshire Biosphere Partnership and Selkirk-based charity Bright Green Nature in the South of Scotland to support the five-year programme, which recently received £4.8million from the National Lottery Heritage Fund.

Through their ‘Don’t Be Shy’ initiative, the Network of over 50 organisations and groups across northern England and southern Scotland is currently seeking to raise awareness, encourage community involvement and promote conservation of the country's beloved red squirrel population.

Confirming their involvement, Michael Clarke, Chair of Restoring Upland Nature (RUN) said:

“We’re absolutely thrilled to support the Herculean efforts of everyone in the Red Squirrel Recovery Network – from landowners to red squirrel rescue groups. Our involvement comes at a particularly exciting time for the Network, as the University of Edinburgh’s Roslin Institute has revealed key developments in the production of contraceptives for wild grey squirrels. This could potentially be transformative for the future of red squirrels.

“It is fantastic to be part of such an inspiring initiative bringing fresh energy and a sense of shared purpose to safeguarding the future of red squirrels in the south of Scotland alongside Bright Green Nature and the Galloway and Southern Ayrshire Biosphere Partnership.

“This highlights our renewed ambition to extend our reach to support the restoration of our uplands. We look forward to sharing our learnings and working more closely with landowners, red squirrel groups and our local communities, so that this initiative can experience the same success as we have had with the pioneering South of Scotland Golden Eagle Project. In the meantime, we would like to encourage everyone to participate in the Don’t Be Shy campaign this Red Squirrel Awareness Week – you can do this by sharing sightings with the network and supporting the ‘Don’t Be Shy’ campaign via social media.”

Deputy Lieutenant of Dumfries Lord David Johnstone, owner of Raehills Estate near Lockerbie welcomed Restoring Upland Nature joining the new cross-Border partnership. He said: “Estates and red squirrel groups have been doing brilliant work to support the conservation of red squirrels across southern Scotland for many years, so we were delighted when the Red Squirrel Recovery Network secured funding from the National Lottery Heritage Fund to build on this.

“After their incredible work with the land management sector in the groundbreaking South of Scotland Golden Eagle Project, Restoring Upland Nature is the perfect partner to build on our success to date and encourage even more people to get involved. We look forward to celebrating many more groundbreaking achievements with them in the pursuit of protecting red squirrels."

During Red Squirrel Awareness Week 2025 Network Partners are encouraging people to activity participate in their ‘Don’t Be Shy’, a campaign highlighting their work to address critical threats to red squirrels, including habitat loss, competition from grey squirrels, and disease. By educating the public and fostering community involvement, ‘Don't Be Shy’ aims to create a network of citizen conservationists across the country.

Dr Cat Barlow, Chief Executive of Restoring Upland Nature and a Scottish partner of the Network explained: "Red squirrels are incredible creatures; they're a vital part of our ecosystem and natural heritage. With 'Don't Be Shy,' as well as reflecting the timid nature of these charming creatures, we're inviting everyone to play a role in ensuring these shy woodland wonders have a future in the UK.”

Members of the public can participate by reporting squirrel sightings via scottishsquirrels.org.uk/squirrel-sightings or rsne.org/report-sightings and spread awareness through social media using the #DontBeShy hashtag.

For more information on how to get involved with volunteering opportunities in the south of Scotland, email Michael Clarke at: [email protected]

To support the work of RUN (Restoring Upland Nature) visit: goldeneaglessouthofscotland.co.uk.