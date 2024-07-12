Peebles law firm raises £5,890 for charity campaign

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Peebles law firm has raised an incredible £5,890 by participating in an annual charity Will-writing campaign - making it one of the highest donating firms across the UK this year.

Blackwood & Smith LLP took part in the annual campaign, Will Aid, volunteering their time and expertise to write Wills and, instead of charging their usual fees for writing basic Wills, invited clients to make a donation to Will Aid. This year’s effort brings their total donations to £38,571.

The money raised during Will Aid is shared among Will Aid’s partner charities, which include Age UK, British Red Cross, Christian Aid, NSPCC, Save the Children, SCIAF and Trócaire. The campaign’s chosen partner charities work across many different causes in the UK and across the world.

Fiona Fleming, from the firm, said: “The entire team was very proud to take part in the Will Aid 2023 campaign. Will Aid has a dual purpose of encouraging people to have their Will drafted by a solicitor whilst at the same time raising money for charity.

The team at Blackwood & Smith LLP with Laura Salmon of SCIAF, a Will Aid partner charity

“Our belief in the importance of both objectives makes our decision to participate in the Will Aid campaign an easy one. Will Aid is a fantastic scheme and one which we are extremely proud to take part in.

“We are delighted to be able to provide people with this important service and we are proud to support such brilliant charities who work tirelessly to support vulnerable people both here in the UK and abroad who are facing challenging times. “

The generosity of solicitors who have taken part in Will Aid since it launched in 1988 has helped raise more than £24 million for charity in donations alone, with many millions more in pledged charitable legacies.

Jonathan Chase, chair of Will Aid, said: “Huge congratulations to the team at Blackwood & Smith LLP for raising such a staggering amount this year. It’s amazing that so many solicitors give their time to volunteer so generously, using their expertise to help people gain peace of mind by getting a professionally written Will while fundraising for our incredible charities who do such crucial and life-changing work in the UK and around the world.

“On behalf of all the partner charities, a massive thank you and well done to Blackwood & Smith LLP and all the firms who have taken part this year!”

Peter de Vena Franks, Will Aid’s campaign director, added: “What a great team effort from everyone who has taken part in this year’s Will Aid campaign. Thank you to everyone who has harnessed their expertise and generosity to give their time, helping to protect people’s wishes and also supporting such worthwhile partner charities who are changing lives for the better.”

Will Aid takes place every November and involves participating solicitors waiving the fee for writing a basic Will and instead inviting clients to make an upfront donation to Will Aid.

To meet the continued demand each year, Will Aid needs more solicitors to take part. For more information, please visit: www.willaid.org.uk