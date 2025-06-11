Peebles law firm raises £5,210 for charity Will-writing campaign

A Peebles law firm has raised an impressive £5,210 by participating in an annual charity Will-writing campaign - making it one of the top-donating firms across the UK this year.

Blackwood & Smith LLP took part in the annual campaign, Will Aid, volunteering their time and expertise to write Wills and, instead of charging their usual fees for writing basic Wills, invited clients to make a donation to Will Aid. This year’s efforts brings their total donations to £43,781.

The funds raised go to Will Aid’s partner charities, which support a range of important causes, from providing humanitarian aid to protecting vulnerable children here in the UK.

Michael Carlin, from the firm, said: "The Will Aid campaign serves a dual purpose: it encourages individuals to have their Will professionally drafted by a solicitor while also raising vital funds for charity. We strongly support both of these aims, which makes our decision to participate in the campaign an easy one. Will Aid is a remarkable initiative, and we are proud to be involved.

L:R Katie Bryden, Lorraine Currie from SCIAF, Fiona Fleming and Struan Ferguson with their 2024 Will Aid certificate

“Our team is incredibly passionate about supporting charities, and knowing our efforts are helping both our community and those further afield is truly rewarding. We are delighted to have played our part in this year’s campaign and to have raised such a significant amount.”

Since its launch in 1988, Will Aid has raised more than £24 million in donations, with millions more pledged in charitable legacies, thanks to the generosity of participating solicitors.

Lauren Poole, chair of Will Aid, said: “A huge well done to Blackwood & Smith LLP for their incredible fundraising efforts this year. It’s inspiring to see so many legal professionals come together to make a difference - helping people gain peace of mind with a professionally written Will while supporting charities that change lives.

“We’re grateful to every solicitor who gives their time to this campaign, and on behalf of our partner charities, I’d like to extend our heartfelt thanks to Blackwood & Smith LLP and all the firms who participated this year.”

Peter de Vena Franks, Will Aid’s campaign director, added: “This year’s Will Aid campaign has been another resounding success, thanks to the dedication of firms like Blackwood & Smith. Their generosity and commitment mean that more people can get the will they need while also supporting crucial charitable work. It’s wonderful to see such enthusiasm for giving back.”

Will Aid takes place every November and involves participating solicitors waiving the fee for writing a basic Will and instead inviting clients to make an upfront donation to Will Aid.

To meet growing demand, Will Aid is always looking for more solicitors to take part. For more information, visit www.willaid.org.uk.