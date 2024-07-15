New Funding Available for Borders’ Communities and Businesses
Hans Waltl, Chair of the LAG said “Last year we gave out over £350,000 to nearly 50 community organisations, voluntary groups and young people across the Borders. This year, the LAG has created a second fund open to enterprises as well as this year’s version of the community’s fund. We look forward to receiving and funding many great ideas again this year that benefit the Borders”.
All grants must be spent by 28th Feb 2025. Both grant schemes are anticipated to have no more than 3 funding rounds with closing dates of Wed 14th August, Wed 4th Sept and Wed 24th Sept 2024.
This year’s Community Led Local Development (CLLD) fund offers grants of £1500-£20,000 for projects that are centred around tackling at least one of the following themes of Net-Zero/Climate Crisis; Social Inclusion/ Improving Services for the Public and Poverty Alleviation (especially for children).
New this year, the LAG is offering a Growing the Local Economy Fund which is open to Small/Micro Business, Private Sector or Enterprise Organisations. Grants of up to £5000 are available (more potentially if a great idea) but do not cover staff costs. Any business idea considered but it must contribute to one of the three priority themes of Net-Zero/Climate Crisis; Social Inclusion/ Improving Services for the Public and Poverty Alleviation (especially for Children).
The LAG is working in partnership with Scottish Borders Council to deliver the grants and will be using the Council’s expression of interest form. The expression of interest form can be accessed on the Council website at Funding Support – Expression of Interest Form | Grant Funding for Community Projects | Scottish Borders Council (scotborders.gov.uk)
Any one wanting to discuss their idea or ask questions should contact [email protected] initially.
