New Funding Available for Borders’ Communities and Businesses

By Simon Lynch
Contributor
Published 15th Jul 2024, 13:51 BST
Two new funds have just been launched by the Scottish Borders Local Action Group (LAG). This group is made up of local people and local organisations from the private, public and third sectors dedicated to try and improve lives for Borders residents. The funds are open to businesses and community groups.

Hans Waltl, Chair of the LAG said “Last year we gave out over £350,000 to nearly 50 community organisations, voluntary groups and young people across the Borders. This year, the LAG has created a second fund open to enterprises as well as this year’s version of the community’s fund. We look forward to receiving and funding many great ideas again this year that benefit the Borders”.

All grants must be spent by 28th Feb 2025. Both grant schemes are anticipated to have no more than 3 funding rounds with closing dates of Wed 14th August, Wed 4th Sept and Wed 24th Sept 2024.

This year’s Community Led Local Development (CLLD) fund offers grants of £1500-£20,000 for projects that are centred around tackling at least one of the following themes of Net-Zero/Climate Crisis; Social Inclusion/ Improving Services for the Public and Poverty Alleviation (especially for children).

LAG gives out Airfryers and Slow Cookers to young people in need at Cheviot YouthLAG gives out Airfryers and Slow Cookers to young people in need at Cheviot Youth
New this year, the LAG is offering a Growing the Local Economy Fund which is open to Small/Micro Business, Private Sector or Enterprise Organisations. Grants of up to £5000 are available (more potentially if a great idea) but do not cover staff costs. Any business idea considered but it must contribute to one of the three priority themes of Net-Zero/Climate Crisis; Social Inclusion/ Improving Services for the Public and Poverty Alleviation (especially for Children).

The LAG is working in partnership with Scottish Borders Council to deliver the grants and will be using the Council’s expression of interest form. The expression of interest form can be accessed on the Council website at Funding Support – Expression of Interest Form | Grant Funding for Community Projects | Scottish Borders Council (scotborders.gov.uk)

Any one wanting to discuss their idea or ask questions should contact [email protected] initially.

LAG funded goods given out through Cafe Recharge, GalashielsLAG funded goods given out through Cafe Recharge, Galashiels
News you can trust since 1855
