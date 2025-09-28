Making waves for nature: Coldingham Brave Bayers join the Great UK WaterBlitz and Scottish Climate Week clean-up

On Friday 19th September, local volunteer Lucy, joined by Fiona and Peter, headed to Preston Bridge, a favourite Brave Bayers swim spot on the Whiteadder River to take part in the Great UK WaterBlitz. This nationwide citizen science project empowers volunteers to collect freshwater samples, building a bigger picture of the health of our rivers, streams and lakes.

Lucy’s results were encouraging:

Nitrates: 0.02 mg/L

0.02 mg/L Phosphates: 0.02 mg/L

“These levels are very low, which is brilliant news,” explained the team. “It suggests Preston Bridge water has a very good ecological status exactly the kind of environment where fish, plants and wildlife can thrive.”

While water quality can fluctuate with seasons, weather and land use, every sample contributes valuable insight into the long-term picture. Volunteers like Lucy play a key role in monitoring freshwater health across the UK.

But the Brave Bayers didn’t stop there. The group also marked Scottish Climate Week with the Big community clean-up combining a social swim, their Second Wave Swim reuse and recycle initiative and a hands-on beach clean with partners Berwickshire Marine Reserve and Sea the Change.

The results spoke volumes:

Beach clean heroes – 42kg of waste was removed from the beach! From abandoned camping gear to more than 300 nurdles and countless microplastics, they all made a huge difference. At one point they thought they had struck oil… but it turned out to be a historic can of bitumen!

Second Wave Swim customers – over 27kg of swim attire was repurposed! A special thanks goes to LOMO for their generous contributions, helping make swim inclusion accessible. They also raised £28 to support the Swim Inclusion Programme.

Cake bakers & eaters – together they raised a fabulous £76.30

In total, 32 people joined the beach clean including wild swimmers, local families and visiting friends. The sun shone, the laughter flowed and the community spirit was strong.

Together, the activities highlighted how local people can take practical steps to protect waterways, tackle waste and support inclusion all while enjoying the benefits of wild swimming and the outdoors.

Check out www.wildandfreezing.co.uk for the latest wild swimming and associated activities.

