Luxurious historic hotel and riverside cottages listed for sale

A 16th century, 4-star hotel on the banks of the River Nith and associated cottages is up for sale at just under £1m.

Blackaddie House Hotel, set within approximately 2.5 acres of beautifully landscaped grounds in the Dumfriesshire village of Sanquhar, has been listed by Fine & Country as a whole or up to five separate lots.

The hotel was originally built in 1540 as the rectory to St Bride’s Church and served as a much-loved family home before being transformed into a luxury hospitality venue around 60 years ago.

The current owners acquired the property in 2021 and have undertaken an extensive refurbishment project, enhancing both the main hotel and its surrounding accommodation.

Lot 1 – Main Hotel

The principal building comprises six luxurious en-suite letting bedrooms, four of which feature jacuzzi baths and walk-in showers.

The ground floor includes two elegant reception rooms, a formal dining room with capacity for 40 covers, a stylish bar/lounge with open fire, and a garden room with direct access to the grounds.

A fully equipped commercial kitchen, laundry, office, and small function room complete the offering. Additionally, a one-bedroom annexe provides staff or guest accommodation with private access.

Lot 2 – Owner’s Cottage

Attached to the hotel yet fully self-contained, the owner’s accommodation is a beautifully converted single-storey barn.

Finished to a high standard, it features a spacious kitchen/dining room, vaulted-ceiling sitting room, two double bedrooms, and a luxurious bathroom with freestanding bath and walk-in shower.

A private garden and parking area enhance its appeal, with potential to extend into a third bedroom.

Lots 3-5 – Riverside Cottages

Three charming stone-built cottages - Minister’s Pool Lodge, Crawickfoot Lodge, and John Kerr’s Lodge - offer additional two-bedroom accommodation, each with private garden areas, river views, and shared parking. These cottages provide excellent potential for holiday letting or extended family use.

Planning permission has been obtained for change of use to residential, if desired.

The property is approached via a private road and enjoys a peaceful, elevated position overlooking the River Nith.

The grounds include expansive lawns, mature trees, and a productive fruit and vegetable garden with raised beds, greenhouse, and fruit cages.

Ample parking is available to the front and rear of the property, with direct access to the riverbank for alfresco entertaining or quiet reflection.

Whether retained as a thriving hospitality business, converted into a grand private residence or developed into a multi-generational estate, Blackaddie House Hotel offers an exciting opportunity in a stunning riverside setting.

More details about Blackaddie House Hotel can be found by contacting [email protected].