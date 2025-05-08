Langlee underpass transformed through youth-led public art project

TD1 Youth Hub was approached earlier this year to lead a project aimed at improving the Langlee Underpass, which had become associated with persistent offensive graffiti and was being avoided by residents. The objective was to engage young people in creating artwork that would not only enhance the area visually but also foster community pride and discourage further vandalism.

In April, approximately 15 young people voluntarily devoted a full week of their Easter holiday to revitalising the underpass. Under the guidance of Youth Worker and local artist Coz Harrison, and with support from the community and local businesses, the team worked to reimagine the space as a colourful and welcoming space.

The project was made possible through funding secured by Scottish Borders Council and the support of local Councillor Neil Mackinnon, whose efforts were instrumental in bringing the initiative to fruition.

Initial feedback from residents has been overwhelmingly positive. The underpass, once seen as a site to avoid, is now being embraced by the local community. Passers-by are stopping to appreciate the diverse artwork, which reflects a wide range of themes and interests.

Douglas Ormston, Chief Executive of TD1 Youth Hub, commented:

“It was a real privilege to undertake this project in Langlee. The young people who participated demonstrated remarkable commitment and creativity, and the result is a striking visual experience that has genuinely transformed the space. The enthusiasm throughout the week was inspiring, and the community should be extremely proud of what has been achieved.”