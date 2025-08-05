Jedburgh heating engineer reaches semi-finals in national competition

Brandon Wright, a heating engineer from Jedburgh, in Scotland, has beaten stiff competition to secure a semi-final place in Screwfix’s search for the UK’s Top Tradesperson, which is now in its 16th year.

Brandon, 29, who owns Wright Flow Ltd, has worked as a heating engineer for seven years. Professionalism and dedication are what set Brandon apart among the hundreds of entries from tradespeople across the UK and Ireland.

Driven by the desire to raise standards in the industry, Brandon has built his business on a foundation of quality workmanship, renewable energy solutions, and above all, trust. Helping customers make the switch to sustainable energy options, such as heat pumps, Brandon aims to highlight just how affordable, reliable, and stress-free it can be.

The semi-final stage will see Brandon compete against over 40 other tradespeople, presenting their skills and story to judges from Screwfix. The semi-finalists will then be whittled down to just ten before advancing to the national final at Screwfix Live in September.

And it’s at Screwfix Live, after being put through their paces by a panel of industry experts, that one winner will be crowned Screwfix Top Tradesperson 2025 and take home a £20,000 trade bundle of tools, tech, and training.

Brandon says: “When I heard that I had been successful in getting to the semi-final stage of the Screwfix Top Tradesperson competition I was shocked. It’s an honour to compete against such talented individuals, and I’m excited to share my story with the judges. I’m passionate about the heating industry and look forward to showcasing my skills.”

A chance to join the Hall of Fame

This year’s successful winner will join the likes of the current Top Tradesperson, plumber Mohammed Rahman, and 2023 winner Astrid Arnold in the growing Screwfix Hall of Fame.

Jack Wallace, Marketing Director at Screwfix, added: “Now in its 16th year, our search for the UK and Ireland’s Top Tradesperson continues to highlight the exceptional talent within the trade industry. This year’s entries have been truly inspiring, and I wish all semi-finalists the best of luck as they compete for this year’s title.”

To find out more about Screwfix Top Tradesperson 2025, visit: screwfix.com/stt