Innerleithen Memorial Hall closure to be “totally opposed”
As part of a review of leisure, sport and cultural services operated by Live Borders the Innerleithen Memorial Hall is facing potential closure, as recommended in a recent report by Integratis Consulting.
The report, commissioned by Scottish Borders Council, recommends closure of the hall along with several other facilities region-wide as part of a balancing- the-books exercise.
The future of all the facilities has now gone out to public consultation.
At a meeting of Innerleithen Common Good Fund Sub-Committee on Thursday, May 29, members emphasised that the memorial hall’s closure was not on the table.
The hall is operated by Live Borders but is also a Common Good asset, the committee heard.
Councillor Robin Tatler, independent for Tweeddale East, said changes to the operation of the hall would be considered but that closure was not an option.
He said: “I want it noted that this committee does not approve of the idea of closing the hall, in fact I would say we are absolutely opposed to the hall closing.
“The discussion at the moment is just focusing on the hall it doesn’t identify that there is another part of the building, there’s an office with rental and maintenance, and that has to be brought into the discussions.
“My main point is that this committee is totally opposed to closing the hall under any circumstances.”
It was a view shared by Councillor Marshall Douglas, SNP for Tweeddale East, who added: “This hall is an asset to the town of Innerleithen. It was bequeathed as a memorial hall for soldiers who have died as a result of World Wars and it is absolutely the beating heart of the community.
“It’s the only asset the Common Good has now and it’s absolutely essential that we retain it.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.