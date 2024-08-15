Hawick High School community consultations to take place

The consultation will take place in Hawick High School.

​A ‘crucial’ community consultation event is to take place in August regarding plans for a new high school in Hawick.

The event will offer the opportunity for members of the local community to view in more detail plans to replace the existing facility with a brand-new, state-of-the-art facility.

The drop-in session will take place on Tuesday, August 27, within Hawick High School assembly hall and will run from 5-8pm.

Exhibition boards detailing the overarching vision for the project, as well as architect designs and site plans, will be showcased and attendees will be able to speak directly to Council Officers working on the project.

The current proposal would see the new building constructed on the site of the existing school on the area of ground between the adjacent cricket club and the older school buildings.

The session forms part of a 12-week statutory consultation period which has been triggered by the submission of a Proposal of Application Notice (PAN) for the project. A follow-up consultation event will take place on Wednesday 18 September providing another opportunity for the Council to engage with the local community and listen to their feedback.

Councillor Leagh Douglas, Executive Member for Education & Lifelong Learning, said: “This formal phase of consultation represents an important stage in the development of a new high school for Hawick. It’s a crucial stage where the local community can view and feedback on the current proposed plans.

“The feedback and engagement collected helps us identify the priorities for the school and refine the overall proposal, whilst also giving the residents of Hawick all the relevant information they need about an important community project.

“I would encourage all residents with an interest in this project to come along on Tuesday 27 August to hear directly from Council Officers and give their feedback.”