‘Everyone’s welcome’: Peebles woman launches Slimming World group after losing over 3 stones

A former mental health nurse from Peebles has transformed her life by shedding 3½ stone (22kg) is now helping others do the same as she launches her own Slimming World group.

Sign up to our daily The Southern Reporter Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Southern Reporter, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mhairi McLaughlin, who worked full-time in a demanding healthcare environment, found herself relying on vending machine snacks to get through long shifts. But everything changed when she decided to join her local Slimming World group. A decision that not only helped her lose weight but also sparked a complete mindset shift.

“Even on the weeks where I’d gone off track, I made sure I went to group,” Mhairi says. “The kindness and encouragement I received helped me stay focused and reminded me that progress isn’t about perfection - it’s about persistence.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As a vegetarian, Mhairi found the Slimming World app invaluable for discovering new recipes and adapting her favourite dishes from beloved cookbooks. “I love savoury food, and with Food Optimising I never feel like I’m missing out. I still enjoy cheese and all my favourite flavours,” she adds.

Mhairi lost over 3 and a half stones herself following Slimming World

One of her most memorable moments came when she cleared out her summer wardrobe. “Swapping my size 22 tops for a new collection of 16s was such a powerful feeling,” she says. “It was like stepping into a new version of myself. It was liberating -being able to walk into a shop and pick clothes from the peg, rather than having to order in plus sizes, was just amazing.”

Mhairi’s weight loss - equivalent to the baggage allowance for a holiday flight - gave her a fresh perspective. “I couldn’t believe I’d been carrying that weight around every day. It’s like I’ve unpacked a whole new life.”

Now, Mhairi enjoys going to the gym and continues to find strength in the support of her Slimming World group. Inspired by her own journey, she’s trained as a Consultant at Slimming World’s Academy in Derbyshire and is excited to welcome members to her new group.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Stuart Malcolm, District Manager for Slimming World across the East of Scotland, said: “We are so proud of Mhairi’s achievement and absolutely delighted to welcome her to our Consultant team. She’s a fantastic example of how powerful the right support and a caring community can be when it comes to lasting weight loss.”

Mhairi McLaughlin is ready to help others at her new group in Peebles

Slimming World groups offer so much more than just recipes or a plan - they provide a space where members feel supported, understood, and encouraged. Whether someone is starting their journey for the first time, restarting after setbacks, or navigating their journey alongside weight loss medication, the group setting creates connection and motivation that lasts.

“While weight loss drugs can be life-changing, there is a viable alternative. Many people feel isolated once the prescription ends and unsure where to turn next,” Stuart explains. “We know some people hesitate to join weight loss groups, fearing judgement. But our message is simple - our doors are open to everyone, including those taking weight loss medication. We’re here to support everyone with compassion, understanding, and proven strategies for lasting weight loss.”

Mhairi’s new Slimming World group opens on Monday, August 25 at 7:30pm in the Bakehouse at St Andrew’s Leckie Church, Peebles. All are welcome. For more information, contact Mhairi on 07786 805470.