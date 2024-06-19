ESPC announces charity partnership with Rock Trust

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

ESPC, the leading Scottish property portal, has announced that it will dedicate its charity fundraising efforts to the Scottish youth homelessness charity Rock Trust for its 2024/25 business year.

Rock Trust aims to end youth homelessness in Scotland by ensuring that every young person can access specific services to assist them in avoiding, surviving and moving on from homelessness.

This includes providing emergency accommodation, a youth-specific housing association and funds to assist young people in finding and retaining rented accommodation, as well as providing homelessness prevention services, health and wellbeing support and a ‘one-stop shop’ Youth Hub in the charity’s Edinburgh headquarters, where young people at risk of homelessness can access tailored advice, activities and food provisions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily The Southern Reporter Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Southern Reporter, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

At a time when Scotland has officially declared a housing emergency and the country remains in the grip of the cost-of-living crisis, it has never been more important to explore the ways in which young people stepping out into the world can access the support and funding required to ensure that they can avoid experiencing the horrors of homelessness.

L-R: Maria Janquera Cantera and Joanne Simpson of Rock Trust, Nina Patel and Kimberley Smith of ESPC.

As the leading voice of and force in the local property market for over 50 years, ESPC is dedicated to supporting local people in finding a home they can call their own and will be supporting Rock Trust throughout its coming business year, which began on June 1 2024.

ESPC will support the charity through a variety of initiatives, including offering its staff to volunteer at the charity’s headquarters in Edinburgh’s New Town, alongside supporting its fundraising efforts through a full calendar of planned activities including ESPC’s annual charity quiz night.

Paul Hilton, CEO of ESPC, commented: “As we enter our new business year and being mindful of the recently declared Scottish housing emergency, we could think of nothing more meaningful than working with Rock Trust and dedicating our charity efforts to their extremely important cause this year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Not everyone is in the fortunate position of being able to own a home, or to be able to rent a property without support, but we share the common view of Rock Trust in that everyone should have somewhere safe that they can call home. We feel that this charity is an ideal fit for ESPC and shares our common values of wanting to build better futures and ensuring that everyone can enjoy the security of a home of their own.

"We very much look forward to working with them this year and we hope that our efforts can help to make a difference to young people at risk of experiencing homelessness.”

Joanne Simpson, Partnerships Lead at Rock Trust, said: “At Rock Trust, we are delighted to be chosen as ESPC’s charity partner! We are so grateful that the team at ESPC has chosen to support young people experiencing homelessness, as more and more areas declare housing emergencies.