Concert at Fogo Kirk

The Riddell Fiddles come to perform at Fogo Kirk

The Riddell Fiddles from Selkirk will be coming to Fogo Parish Church to perform their energetic Traditional music in this rural setting.

This widely travelled group are well known not only for their music, but also their inexpensive teaching of fiddle playing which has brought hundreds of people to traditional music.

Tickets are £10 and available from www.ticketsource.co.uk/fogo-parish-church or there may be some availability on the night. The congregation will also provide some light refreshments in the interval.

This promises to be a very entertaining evening for an autumn night. Please do bring a torch as it is a rural area.