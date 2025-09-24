Coldstream Men’s Shed opens its doors to new members and community project ideas

YourWorld, connecting communities. Use the 'Submit a story' link to tell us your news.

Local charity, Coldstream Men’s Shed (CMS), is calling on its community to get involved – whether by joining as new members, lending a hand as volunteers, or teaming up as partners on projects – to bring real benefits to the area.

The Shed, currently based on Victoria Street, is part of a growing movement of over 200 developing or open Men’s Shed groups across Scotland and is a member of the Scottish Men’s Sheds Association (SMSA) – Scotland’s leading men’s health and wellbeing charity. The Men’s Shed model provides a welcoming environment where men aged 18+ can learn and share skills, make friends, have fun and if they wish, contribute to worthwhile projects that benefit the wider community. Alongside its workshop, CMS runs a shop on Coldstream’s High Street, selling Shed-made products and donated items.

Shed Treasurer Gerry McCann said: “Our Shed is fortunate to have a well-equipped woodworking space, however Men’s Sheds are not just a workshop for retired men. Sheds are much more than that – it’s a place for connection, creativity and community spirit. We pride ourself on being a place where people can come for a chat, a cuppa, and some camaraderie thrown in.”

CMS is inviting anyone with time on their hands from the Coldstream area, and Scottish Borders communities, to ‘HEAD TO THE SHED’ to check it out and see what it can offer. Gerry added: “Our doors are open to anyone aged 18 or over interested in connecting. No skills or experience is necessary and if new members wish to give our workshop a try then full training and supervision is provided. What have you got to lose by popping by to take a look.”

The group is also keen to hear from other community organisations, schools, and local groups who might have project ideas. In the past, CMS has helped to renovate community noticeboards, restore and repair garden furniture, bird feeders and nesting boxes, and create both standard and bespoke timber planters. Members have also turned their skills to crafting toys and models such as dolls’ houses, mud kitchens and lathe-turned pieces. All of this work is carried out on a no-profit, no-loss basis, with funding applications made where necessary to cover costs.

Like many voluntary organisations, membership numbers have not fully recovered since the pandemic, and with an ageing membership, the group is looking to the future. “We’d love to see some new faces coming through the door,” said Chairperson Dennis Armstrong. “It’s about more than making things – it’s about laughter, friendship, and supporting each other while doing something positive for the community.”

If you’d like to join, volunteer, or put forward a project idea, CMS would love to hear from you. Contact Dennis Armstrong, Chairperson or Stephen Acornley, Secretary on 07881 520 345 or email [email protected].