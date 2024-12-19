Bowhill wins prestigious education award
The Sandford Award is the quality mark for heritage learning and validation for heritage organisations—large and small, urban and rural—across the UK (including the Republic of Ireland, Channel Islands, and Isle of Man) that offer a formal learning programme supporting the relevant curriculum across the home countries. The award was granted following a visit assessment earlier in the year.
Sandford Award Judges said: “The Buccleuch Living Heritage Trust runs an excellent learning service, taking advantage of this historic house and its extensive gardens.
"A dedicated and enthusiastic learning team delivers a programme of hands-on, practical workshops, tours, and outdoor learning opportunities for schools and other learners, exploring the built heritage of the House and the natural history and biodiversity of its surrounding gardens.”
Sarah Glennie, Visitor Operations Co-ordinator, who collected the award, said: “Education is at the heart of everything we do at Bowhill, from school visits exploring the House, Victorian Kitchen, and historic grounds to our events, which are grounded in the historic environment we are lucky to have.
"It was a great pleasure to collect the award, and we are very proud to be the second-longest holder of the Sandford Award, narrowly missing out to The Roman Baths in Bath by one year.”
Bowhill welcomes school and educational groups all year round. For more information on Bowhill, visit www.bowhillhouse.co.uk, follow @BowhillHouse on Facebook and Instagram, or call 01750 22204.