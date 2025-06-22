Borders women make waves at the Great North Swim

By Linzi Betts
Contributor
Published 22nd Jun 2025, 20:25 BST
Updated 23rd Jun 2025, 13:56 BST

Five wild swimming women from the Scottish Borders have made a splash at this year’s Great North Swim, completing events at Lake Windermere with grit, grace, and a whole lot of team spirit.

The annual open water swimming festival, held in the stunning surrounds of England’s largest lake, attracts thousands of swimmers from across the UK and beyond. This year, Coldingham Brave Bayers Sara, Lisa, Katie, Claire and Grace proudly took on the challenge each entering different swim distances across the weekend.

Supported by their local community and fellow wild swimmers, the group travelled south for the iconic event, which has become a milestone for many open water enthusiasts. From first timers to seasoned dippers, the women tackled everything from half-mile swims to more gruelling endurance events with determination and plenty of humour.

“Swimming two miles In Windermere at the Great North Swim was a great experience and I thoroughly enjoyed it, what a great experience with good company,” said Sarah.

Past the finish line.placeholder image
Past the finish line.

“Thank you, Bayers, for all your encouragement and support. “Teamwork makes the dream work and yes, it was Abba songs that got me through!” said Claire.

The team are all regulars with Coldingham Brave Bayers, a wild swim community interest company in Berwickshire that supports wellbeing through wild swimming and nature-based activities. The group offers inclusive swim programmes and celebrates the power of community.

While fellow swimmer Ian (husband to Sarah) also made the journey to Windermere to support the group, it was the sisterhood and pre-swim training and post-swim celebrations that truly brought the group together, reminding them just how far they’ve come both in and out of the water.

"Seeing our swimmers cross the finish line was emotional,” said Sharron Macpherson one of the Co-Founders of Coldingham Brave Bayers. “This wasn’t just about swimming it was about courage, connection, and celebrating life.”

Splashed it.placeholder image
Splashed it.

Congratulations to Sarah, Lisa, Katie, Claire and Grace you’ve done Coldingham Brave Bayers and the Scottish Borders proud and we would like to wish the best of luck to anyone taking part in challenges this year (KESSOCK 2025). These wild women prove that anything is possible when you’ve got community and a good Abba playlist by your side.

