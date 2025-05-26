Borders trio to take on mammoth litter pick

​McRae, Dylan and Lorin are doing a 12-hour litter pick.

McRae Robertson-Black, Dylan Taylor and Lorin Kilic are doing a 12-hour litter pick to clean up communities and raise cash for worthwhile causes.

Weather permitting, the primary school pupils will be picking up litter in Hawick, Selkirk, Galashiels, Melrose, St Boswells, Ancrum, Jedburgh and Harestanes, at the end of the month.

The three friends are hoping to raise £300 which will be donated to Andy’s Man Club, Galashiels, MacMillan Cancer Support and Jedburgh Campus Primary School.

McRae’s mum, Julie said: “I am so very proud of all three children it's going to be a very long but rewarding day.

“It's always really difficult choosing a charity, Andys Man's Club is a really good way of getting men to open up and talk about how they are feeling, this charity is close to my heart.”

Dylan’s dad, Pete added: “The children have always enjoyed litter picking and helping the environment from a young age – this one will be a huge challenge though!”

Meanwhile, Erika, Lorin’s mum says: “A cancer charity is always my first choice with it sadly affecting every family in some way.”

Anyone wishing to donate and support the litter picking trio, can do so online at: https://www.gofundme.com/f/12-hour-great-borders-litterpick